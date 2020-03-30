Angola: Police Detain Scores of Congolese Citizens At Border

29 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — At least 62 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were detained, in the last 48 hours, by the Border Control Police in the northern Zaire Province, for attempted border violation.

The spokesman for the Zaire Provincial Command of the National Police, Chief Inspector Luís Bernardo, said on Saturday to ANGOP that the detention of these foreigners took place at the border posts in Luvo, Mpala, Kinguvo and in Landmark 12, municipalities of Mbanza. Kongo and Nóqui.

The illegal immigrants have already been repatriated to their country, added the spokesman for the corporation, who also spoke of the seizure in the last 48 hours of 2,725 liters of fuel that had DRC as final destination where it would be sold.

Zaire province shares 330 kilometres of border with the DRC.

The country's land and fluvial borders are closed, within the framework of the Covid-19 preventive measures, a pandemic that has been devastating the world for the last two months.

