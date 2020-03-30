Malawi: Wateraid Joins Malawi Government in Coronavirus Response

29 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

As many countries face the risk of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), WaterAid in Malawi joins the government to effectively respond to the threats of the global pandemic.

Although there are no detected cases yet in Malawi, WaterAid wants to help in prevention of the spread of Covid-19 through increasing awareness about the deadly disease and supporting the people who work to improve sanitation and hygiene in public spaces and institutions.

WaterAid Malawi country director Mercy Masoo said the country needs to invest more in infection prevention other than treating as the latter is quite expensive.

"In emergency situations like this one, WaterAid in Malawi believes in collaboration to achieve maximum results. Already, we work closely with government and this pandemic calls for concerted efforts," she said.

According to Masoo, WaterAid Malawi has handed over some supplies to Lilongwe City Council because it recognise the council's role in promoting sanitation and hygiene.

"The materials we have supplied will help them do their work and promote the preventive measures that have been put in placetowards the fight against the pandemic in the city," she said.

Apart from the supplies to Lilongwe City Council, WaterAid in Malawi -in collaboration with the Ministry of Health - is involved in awareness campaign on Covid-19 through messages broadcast on television, radio, social media and newspapers.

As most of the people might be aware, Covid-19 is spread through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The common symptoms include high fever, tiredness and dry cough.

To prevent infection and to slow transmission of Covid-19, WaterAid encourages everyone to wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, or clean the hands with alcohol-based hand rub;maintain at least 1 metre distance between you and the next person (especially in closed spaces); avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth; when coughing or sneezing use the inside elbow to prevent droplets from spreading.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times.

