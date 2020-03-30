Zimbabwe: Harare Heeds Coronavirus Lockdown Call

The usually busy Zimpost Mall.
30 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Idah Mhetu

The majority of residents in Harare have complied with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's lockdown decree which started this Monday.

Harare's often teeming CBD was deserted as many business owners, employees, informal traders chose to stay at home after the President called for a 21-day lockdown last Friday.

The lockdown is an effort to fight the coronavirus after seven confirmed cases including one death were recorded last week.

Most shops, supermarkets and food outlets in central Harare are closed while public transport, ZUPCO, is the only transporter mostly to workers.

However, people using public transport to get into town complained that only a few ZUPCO buses were available, making travelling a challenge.

In the CBD, police officers and council officials were moving around ordering people who were milling around to go home.

"Please go back home, we don't want to see people here on the streets, if you are just loitering around town with no business go home," said a police officer through a loud-haler.

"We need to fight this pandemic, so please go home."

