Nigeria: WHO-EU Partnership Targets 600,000 People With Integrated Healthcare in Borno State

WHO-EU partnership targets 600,000 people with integrated healthcare in Borno State

Maiduguri, 28 March, 2020 - "The pains of the death of my first baby is still fresh in my nerve," says Malam Shawulu, a 29-year old farmer in Gwoza. "Or can I ever forget the pains that my wife experienced at home even before delivering the baby who died few hours later? Although, it was her first experience, it was terrifying.

However, the construction of Chabal Primary health care in Gwoza has boosted our confidence to access healthcare services, including ante-natal, post-natal and childhood vaccinations at our doorsteps. Thanks to WHO and the Government of Borno State".

Following the 11-year conflict in north-east Nigeria, only 30% of health facilities in Borno State are fully functioning according to the WHO health resources availability monitoring system (HeRAMS), 45% in Adamawa and 69% in Yobe State. The healthcare resources have been devastated with more than 1.7 million vulnerable women of reproductive age requiring reproductive health care and support. Over 50 000 live births face complications with a high risk of maternal mortality and morbidity.

With funding support from the European Union (EU), WHO is rehabilitating and reconstructing nine health facilities in eight Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State. The facilities will provide healthcare services for over 600,000 people in 21 communities. The health facilities are General hospitals in Biu, Mafa and Monguno as well as Family Support Programme (FSP) clinics in Konduga, Gwoza, Bama and Kukawa LGAs during a 30-month implementation period.

World Health Organization (WHO) has completed the reconstruction of Biu FSP Primary Healthcare Clinic, Bama and Konduga FSP Clinics as well as Mafa General Hospital including the theatre, the Paediatrics ward, the postnatal ward, the administrative block and three units of staff quarters. Some equipment has also been delivered to Mafa health facility. A medical doctor and seven nurses have commenced healthcare service delivery; thus benefitting over 100 000 people.

WHO is committed to providing sustainable access to quality healthcare services for populations affected by the ongoing insurgency in the north-east Nigeria. WHO is also building national capacities for improved healthcare delivery across the north-east Nigeria as well as donating medical and healthcare equipment. "Aside from rehabilitation of health facilities, EU funding has enabled WHO to donate furniture, medical and health items which enhanced the accreditation of the College of Nursing and Midwifery in Borno state", the northeast Emergency Manager, D. Collins Owil said. Items donated to the college include 385 units of 2 seater classroom furniture, equipment for science laboratories, practical demonstration rooms and 800 recommended textbooks.

In north-east Nigeria, WHO is working with government of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States to make healthcare services available, sustainable and accessible to people in need. Dr Salisu Kwaya Bura, Commissioner for Health, said that Borno State Government will continue to provide the needed support and create an enabling environment for these interventions to take place.

