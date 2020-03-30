Rwanda: REB Launches E-Learning YouTube Channel Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

Rwanda Education Board (REB) has launched an e-learning YouTube channel to facilitate students to continue their studies at home amidst ongoing uncertainty on when the students will go back to school.

This comes after a closure of all schools that was followed by a countrywide lockdown, as government continued to marshal efforts to contain the virus.

The new YouTube channel that was launched Monday, March 30, consists primary and secondary courses that were usually taken in physical classrooms.

So far, students can access English courses, elementary sciences for primary students, advanced sciences such as chemistry, mathematics and biology, among others.

The channel has so far 21 videos of courses from Primary Four to Senior Six. REB, however, told The New Times that more videos with more courses will be added.

REB says the YouTube channel will make their learning environment more suitable.

Rwanda Education Board is pleased to inform students that as they revise from their homes, they can also visit REB-YouTube channel. They will find lessons of different subjects which will make their learning environment more suitable. Link: Go to YouTube, then type REB elearning.

- Rwanda Education Board (@REBRwanda) March 30, 2020

Initially, schools were to close for two weeks but after a week, on March 21st, the Prime Minister announced total lockdown allowing only essential services to continue operating.

To facilitate continued learning for students, in addition to the newly-launched YouTube channel, Rwanda Education Board partnered with local telecommunication companies MTN Rwanda and Airtel to waive internet fees for students to ease their access to e-learning portals.

