Zimbabwe: Pray for Zimbabwe, Chamisa Urges Nation

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa Monday urged Zimbabweans to pray for the country as the 21 day lockdown imposed by President Emmerson to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus begins.

The country began a mandatory 21 day lockdown which the government hopes will minimize the spread of the virus while monitoring cases.

All activities have been put on hold with only critical services being left open in this three week period.

The MDC president took t social media to pray for the nation, whose health system and poor economy will be a litmus test during this period.

"In the coming days, I encourage you to be mourning and praying for our Zimbabwe and the world for 21 days. I call upon intercessors to stand in the gap covering our nation and the world in prayer for divine providence and deliverance. If you and I believe, Zimbabwe shall be saved, Chamisa posted on his tweet.

Zimbabwe's fight against the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe has been hampered by lack of adequate medical supplies with fears that if the numbers of cases increase, the already depleted health system would be overwhelmed and more deaths could be recorded.

The country has so far recorded seven cases of the virus with one fatality.

A survey by 263Chat on day one of the lockdown In Harare revealed that citizens heed the government's call to stay at home with the police and other security services enforcing the lockdown.

A statement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) urged the nation to stick to the lockdown rules.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said they were fully prepared to enforce the law during the 21-day period.

He police will be manning 24-hour roadblocks across the country and there shall be monitoring points of entry and exit, and at all the illegal points used by boarder jumpers.

"Those who defy the law will be arrested," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"We are conducting awareness campaigns in all the country's provinces."

"Businesses that are going to open are those only outlined by his Excellency President Mnangagwa during his announcement of the 21-day lockdown," he said.