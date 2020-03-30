Angola: Covid-19 - Cuito Unveils Treatment Center

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The municipality of Cuito, capital of the province of Bié, will have this week a Treatment Center for patients infected with COVID-19, with a capacity for 30 beds, located in the Cavanga II district.

The adapted infrastructure was visited, Sunday, by the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo, who recommended the technical team in order to speed up the finishing works.

Pereira Alfredo also appealed the need of the health authorities, in partnership with the municipal administrations, to start, beginning this Monday, the disinfestation process in hospitals, public places and on the streets, taking into account the prevention of COVID-19.

The Government of Bié already has a 30-bed quarantine center, created at the Administrative Center of Cuquema, 20 kilometers south of Cuito, for possible suspected cases of the pandemic.

Health authorities have also equipped three rooms at the Central Hospital of Bié, as well as in municipal hospitals to treat the disease that kills thousands of people worldwide.

