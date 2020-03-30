Tanzania: Dr Shein, Majaliwa Attend Faki's Burial

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein and Prime Minister Majaliwa Kassim Majaliwa yesterday were among national leaders who attended the burial of the first Chief Minister of Zanzibarlate Ramadhani Haji Faki, 99, who passed on over the weekend.

The late Faki died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam. Several people and leaders who attended his funeral described the deceased Brigadier General Faki as a man of the people and politician who fought for the Isles freedom and development.

Faki, who served as Chief Minister of Zanzibar between 1983 and 1984, was one of the 14 key frontline freedom fighters who led the 1964 revolution which toppled British backed sultanate regime.

He then served as police officer for 14 years before joining the Tanzania People's Defence Forces, eventually fighting in the war between Tanzania and Uganda when the late Iddi Amin annexed a part of Tanzania, in Kagera region.

The late Faki was laid to rest at his home village-Mkwajuni, North Unguja where the State Minister in the Second Vice- President's Office Mr Mohamed Aboud Mohamed said that in recognition of his contribution to the 'independence and development of Zanzibar' the government has decided to observe three-days of mourning with flags flying at half-mast.

"He was behind a lot of development plans for Zanzibar, at least during the period between 1960s and 1980s. Let us pray Aboud said as war against coronavirus prompted authorities and family members to relatively control a big turn-up at the funeral