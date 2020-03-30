Tanzania: UBA Commends Govt in Fight Against Coronavirus

UNITED Bank for Africa (Tanzania) has commended the government for its efforts to fight deadly corona virus as the bank is keen to partner and contribute resources to ensure response to the pandemic is swift and effective.

"We commend the efforts of government and we are keen to partner and contribute our resources to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective," said the bank's Chief Executive Officer, Usman Isiaka after handing over 230m/- support to the government.

The donation is part of the 14 million US dollars Relief Fund which UBA Group through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, UBA Foundation has provided to all the governments of the 20 African countries where we operate in demonstration of our commitment to the development of the continent.

As a responsible corporate citizen, we believe we are in this challenging situation together and we must all make our modest contribution towards the fight against the corona virus for us to stay safe.

He added, "We place high value on our relationship with Tanzania government and are committed to positively impact our business environment in Tanzania for the good of the country and the general wellbeing of its citizens and residence."

The UBA non - Executive Director Ms Farhiya Warsame, said; "Covid- 19 is a global crisis that cannot be left to the government alone to fight, responsible corporate citizens and well-meaning individuals need to support all initiatives and efforts of the government, as we are all in it together."

The donation is aimed to provide the needed support in meeting the heavy burden of providing health safety materials, medical infrastructure and other critical care facilities which the corona virus pandemic has placed on all governments across the globe.

Operating in 20 African countries and with presence in the United Kingdom, the United States and France, the United Bank for Africa has a strong record of supporting its communities, through challenging times.