Tanzania: NMB Urges for State Compliance to Fight Covid-19

30 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB Bank has urged its customers and general public to comply with the government directives in the fight against corona virus pandemic in the country.

The NMB Bank's Acting Managing Director, Ruth Zaipuna made the call in Dar es Salaam over the weekend after the bank handed over a dummy cheque worth 100m/- to the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa as support to the government in the fight against the deadly corona virus.

"I advise my fellow Tanzanians, our customers and the public to seriously follow government directives and advice on how to protect themselves from corona virus including taking into account their hygiene and washing hands regularly and changing the way we great each other," she said.

She said the bank has positively responded by joining force with the government to battle against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the safety and good health of Tanzanian people.

"As a bank we have decided to join hands with the government in the fight against the pandemic by contributing 100m/- to be used in the fight against coronavirus," Zaipuna said.

NMB Bank provides a suite of financial services and products to retail customers, farmers, SMEs, corporates, institutions and the government.

The bank has 225 branches, over 6000 agents 'Wakala' and more than 800 ATMs across the country and is represented in all districts of Tanzania.

NMB has over three million customers and employs over 3,000 staff. It is listed at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and its largest shareholders are the strategic partners Rabobank with a 34.9 per cent share and the Tanzania government with a 31.9 per cent share.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.