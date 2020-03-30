Tanzania: NMB Urges for State Compliance to Fight Covid-19

NMB Bank has urged its customers and general public to comply with the government directives in the fight against corona virus pandemic in the country.

The NMB Bank's Acting Managing Director, Ruth Zaipuna made the call in Dar es Salaam over the weekend after the bank handed over a dummy cheque worth 100m/- to the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa as support to the government in the fight against the deadly corona virus.

"I advise my fellow Tanzanians, our customers and the public to seriously follow government directives and advice on how to protect themselves from corona virus including taking into account their hygiene and washing hands regularly and changing the way we great each other," she said.

She said the bank has positively responded by joining force with the government to battle against the COVID-19 (coronavirus) for the safety and good health of Tanzanian people.

"As a bank we have decided to join hands with the government in the fight against the pandemic by contributing 100m/- to be used in the fight against coronavirus," Zaipuna said.

NMB Bank provides a suite of financial services and products to retail customers, farmers, SMEs, corporates, institutions and the government.

The bank has 225 branches, over 6000 agents 'Wakala' and more than 800 ATMs across the country and is represented in all districts of Tanzania.

NMB has over three million customers and employs over 3,000 staff. It is listed at the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and its largest shareholders are the strategic partners Rabobank with a 34.9 per cent share and the Tanzania government with a 31.9 per cent share.