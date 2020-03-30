Tanzania: Norway-Based Artiste Wants Strong Ties With Tanzanians

FAMED Congolese-Zambian musician, Andrew Ripper, who currently resides and does his music in Norway, has shown an interest to work closely with Tanzanian artistes.

Ripper who is known for his talent in a diverse genres of song and dance is well known for songs such as Cherie, Dance Together and Twerk It, that have been on the top ten list of the MTV Africa music charts as well as MTV worldwide.

Andrew Ripper was born in Lubumbashi/Élisabeth ville, in the southeastern part of Democratic Republic of the Congo and was raised in Kitwe/Lusaka, Zambia.

In 2017 he focused on his passion for music full time and he acknowledges that he has begun to see the light of his hard work.

He has been following closely the works of Tanzanian musicians such as Ali Kiba, Mimi Mars, Ray Vanny, Harmonize, Barnabas Classic, Vanessa Mdee and many more.

Andrew Ripper recognizes the power and influence that Kiswahili language holds and this has motivated him to use it ever so frequently and has come forward to encourage local musicians to partner and collaborate with him in his work.

He says working with local artists will help promote them internationally, in Norway and other Scandinavian countries where the demand for music concerts and festivals is on the rise.

Concerts that he has worked with before include the Byfest Kristians and Skral Grimstad, Oslo Music Fest, Canal Street, Kilden Concert House which afforded him the opportunity to open for acts such as Wyclef Jean, Salif Keita, Timbuktu, Madcon, Philip Emilio, placing him on a path to bigger and more influential platforms.

He currently has a song with Zambia's dancehall artists T Sean and Tbwoy and is looking to broaden his African horizons with more artists but says "this will be my first time to come to Tanzania and the main reason for me coming there is of course music; to make good music with good Tanzanian artists".

"I have decided to sing more Swahili songs and I will continue to use Kiswahili and I look forward to being in Tanzania as soon as we get through this COVID-19 pandemic" says Andrew Ripper.

"I will also be going to South Africa, Uganda and Nigeria to make more music but I look forward to working with new music producers from Tanzania and of course good artists as well.

Andrew Ripper looks forward to working with Tanzanian artists because our music has drawn more attention and is listened to in many places both within and outside Africa.