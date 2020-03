Khartoum, March30, (SUNA) - Maj. Gen.(Rtd.) Al-Tahir Abdalla Mohamed Salih on Monday was sworn-in before Wali of Khartoum State General Ahmed Abdoun Hammad, Secretary General of the State Government Mustafa Mohamed Gism Allah and Director of Legal Directorate as caretaker commissioner of Khartoum Locality replacing Maj. Gen.(Rtd.) Sabri Bushra who resigned from the post.

EA/ab