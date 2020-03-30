Sudan: Al-Burhan Commends Us Support to Sudan

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at his office at the General Command here Sunday US Chargé d'Affaires Brian Shukan and discussed the developed relations between the two countries.

Al-Burhan praised the American humanitarian support for African countries to fight coronavirus, and thanked the American side for the support provided to Sudan to find solutions to its crises.

For his part, Shukan affirmed that the United States of America stands beside Sudan and support the change in it, praising the precautionary measures taken by the government of Sudan to ward off coronavirus.

