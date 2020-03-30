Sudan: Flow of Livestock and Meat Exports to Egypt

Khartoum — The exportation of livestock to Egypt through Ashkeet crossing in Wadi Halfa is continuing , according to a protocol signed between Sudan and Egypt, where a thousand heads of cow have been exported during March 28-29 by 34 Egyptian trucks.

Dr. Faisal Ahmed, Director of the Veterinary Quarantine Department in Wadi Halfa affirmed that the protocol signed between the Sudanese Junaid Company and the Egyptian side stipulates exporting of around about 20,000 heads of which 15,00 heads have already been exported so far, indicating that 6 coolers of fresh meat were exported through Ashkeet crossing in favor of a number of other companies.

For his part, Mohamed Hamid, Secretary-General of Al-Mabrouka Company for Agricultural and Animal Production and member of the Steering Committee of the Chambers of Commerce and livestock exporters , underlined in a statement to SUNA flow of livestock and meat exports to Egypt, praising authorities at the crossings for securing the flow of exports.