Sudan: Wide Response to Suna Local Language Corona Virus Initiative

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Monday, received wide commends via the social media from inside Sudan and abroad, lauding the news agency's Initiative on raising the awareness among the citizens on coronavirus disease in local languages, a matter that affirms SUNA's national message and realizes its pioneering role in reaching all the sectors of the community in the country.

SUNA, through its new media administration, aired local- languages video tapes on raising the awareness of the citizens on the dangers of the Coronavirus pandemic and means for preventing it.

The official and popular circles in West Darfur State, in addition to the opinion leaders lauded the idea of raising the awareness of the citizens which was initiated by SUNA new media Administration.

Psychologist, Mohammed Yousef Ibrahim, Director of Al-Esaad Centre for Social Support said the initiative considers the rights of the speakers of the local languages.

Humanitarian work expert Hussein Mohammed Ali, on his part, pointed out that the idea is considered a unique experience that affirms the news agency's openness to all the Sudanese groups.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

