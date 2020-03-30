Sudan: Gezira Government to Dispatch Convoy to Al-Ma'aileg Incidents - Affected People

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Medani, March30, (SUNA) - The Wali of Gezira State, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Hannan Ahmed Sebair has given directive on dispatching a support convoy containing shelter items and foodstuff people wh have been affected by Al- Ma'aileg incidents in Kamlin Locality in Gezira State.

The Wali also ordered formation of a committee to estimate losses resulted in from the incidents.

In a statement to SUNA, the Wali stressed that the law woud applied on whomever try to tamper with the stability and security of the state, affirming law would be the only means for resolution of disputes.

He renewed the state's resolve to provide aid and reparations to the affected people after determination of size of damage along with keeping in touch h the Public Prosecutor and the Judiciary to open a prosecution office and set up a court in Al-Ma'aileg.

The Wali called for maintaining peaceful coexistence, security, stability and assimilation the state is enjoying, noting that dialogue, peaceful means and resorting to wisdom and the law would contribute to preservation of the State' security and stability.

