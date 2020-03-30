Angola: Authorities to Watch Over Covid-19 Medicine Prices

Luanda — The medical goods for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, in the country, are subject to the regulated price regime, says the press release from last Friday Council of Ministers Session.

The regime (Executive Decree) is applicable to all economic agents that produce, distribute and sell goods or provide services in the national territory, except for those that are governed by specific legislation.

The final statement of the meeting led by the Head of State, João Lourenço, emphasizes that within the framework of the organization and functioning of the State's Direct Administration, a new structure of the Auxiliary Organs of the Executive Holder was approved.

The measure aims to modernize, rationalize the Central Administration, improve the degree of efficiency and effectiveness in providing services to people, reduce to a minimum the possibility of conflict of interests and competences, as well as providing greater rationalization of public expenditure.

At the session, which took place at the Talatona Convention Center (CCTA), three draft laws have consideration for submission to the National Assembly.

Those bills are the proposed legislation on Free Zones, the Angola Payment System and Plant Health.

The Free Zones Law establishes the rules for the creation of free zones in the country and defines the objectives, general principles, incentives and facilities to be granted by the State to investors and companies operating in them.

The mentioned draft law also provides the possibility of establishing the free trade zones in certain regions, at the initiative of the State or private agents.

These initiatives will benefit from tax incentives, special exchange, financial, labor and migratory regimes and constitute a means of promoting investments, with an impact on speed of the diversification of national production and increasing exports, as well as the generation of jobs and income for Angolans.

The draft law on the Angola Payment System establishes the rules of operation, oversight, supervision and management.

The diploma aims to promote the modernization and integration of payment systems in a safe and reliable way, an essential condition to support the growth of the national economy.

It is also intended to ensure that consumers, traders and companies enjoy better operating conditions for the systems.

The third draft law on Plant Health defines the rules for phytosanitary protection of the agricultural and forestry production and exploitation, as well as transit, trade, import and export of plants, parts of plants and regulated objects intended for commercialization and consumption.

The intention is to protect the national territory against the introduction, establishment and spread of pests, infesting diseases and pathogens.

When the Law on Plant Health is definitively approved in Parliament, it will protect society from economic, social and environmental damage caused by plant pests and plant diseases.

However, it is expected that the law will contribute to food security, by increasing the production and quality of vegetables.