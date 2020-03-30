Angola: Covid-19 - Three People Complete Quarantine Without Symptoms

Dundo — Three people, aged between 35 and 40 years old, from South Africa and Portugal, left Sunday, the home quarantine, in the municipalities of Chitato, Cuango and Cambulo, province of Lunda Norte, without symptoms compatible with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The information was released by the director of the provincial office of Education in Lunda Norte, Gimi Nhunga, during the meeting of the Multisectoral Commission with the heads of the hospital units.

The official said that the citizens concerned, as they did not have any symptoms, could have a normal life, ensuring that they were duly monitored by the local health authorities.

These are employees of diamond exploration companies in these municipalities.

On the other hand, he informed that a citizen was coercively quarantined in an institutional quarantine, for having violated the home quarantine.