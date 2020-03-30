Angola: Covid-19 - Three People Complete Quarantine Without Symptoms

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — Three people, aged between 35 and 40 years old, from South Africa and Portugal, left Sunday, the home quarantine, in the municipalities of Chitato, Cuango and Cambulo, province of Lunda Norte, without symptoms compatible with the new Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The information was released by the director of the provincial office of Education in Lunda Norte, Gimi Nhunga, during the meeting of the Multisectoral Commission with the heads of the hospital units.

The official said that the citizens concerned, as they did not have any symptoms, could have a normal life, ensuring that they were duly monitored by the local health authorities.

These are employees of diamond exploration companies in these municipalities.

On the other hand, he informed that a citizen was coercively quarantined in an institutional quarantine, for having violated the home quarantine.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.