Angola Cables Maintains Communications

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola Cables announced last Sunday that there was an interruption in the supply of services on the submarine cable section that connects Seixal (Portugal) to Highbridge (England).

In a note to which ANGOP had access, the company adds that, despite this constraint, the Angola Cables services remain operational at the 11 contact points of the WACS cable, on the coast of Africa.

"The Data connections and interconnection to international content continue to be available due to the strength and redundancy of the Angola Cables network, with connections to the cable system that crosses the South Atlantic (SACS), capable of mitigating an impact of this magnitude", it is written in the note.

The source mentions that the Angola Cables company and the WACS consortium partners are working with the highest priority, to restore as soon as possible the full capacity of the cable for the impacted customers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.