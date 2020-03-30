Angola: Theater Asked to Mobilize Fight Against Covid-19

Luanda — The Angolan Ministry of Culture highlighted last Friday the action of the theater agents in the mobilization and awareness against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a massage regarding the celebrations of the World Theater Day, the Ministry of Culture highlighted the performing arts as a main tool in the fight against Covid-19.

The ministerial department adds that the current time might be of more working base for the performing arts creative.

In its turn, the Angolan Theater Association (AAT) encourages the Theater groups to create the theater scenes at home to be shared in social networking.

Therefore, the 27 March, the Angolan Theater Association was created by the International Theater Institute linked to the United Nations Organization for Education, Culture and Science.