Malawi: Voter and Civic Education Campaigns to Include Covid-19 Messages

30 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Dyson Kamwana

Kasungu — Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) said that they will include sensitization messages pertaining to Corona virus in regard for preparations for the fresh presidential polls.

MEC Commissioner Moffat Banda made the remarks on Sunday when the Commission conducted a day long training of 66 Constituency Civic and Voter Education Assistants (CCVEAs) from across the country in Kasungu District.

He said the campaign plays a significant and easy platform where people from rural communities could have access to messages and information about the pandemic.

"As we all know that people from the suburb find it hard to access important information and messages about a particular topic in circulation," Banda said.

He said the Commission decided to simultaneously take these sensitization campaigns together, because these electorate are very vital in our election processes.

The Commissioner highlighted that the commission has put in place measures that would ensure maximum safety of their workers to avoid spread or contact of the virus.

"Though the country has recorded no case but the government has issued an order as preventive measures of the virus. MEC has procured materials necessary as preventive measures that will be shared to all staffs during the campaign," he added.

Banda said that during the civic and voter education campaign, they would observe all orders issued by the government among others gatherings of not more than 100 people.

The training was aimed at drilling CCVEAs with skills and knowledge in order to remain impartial, diligent and with integrity, when exercising their duties in different communities across the country

Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

