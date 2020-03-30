Malawi: Malomo Police Torched Over Blood Suckers Allegations

Ntchisi — An angry mob Saturday morning torched down Malomo Police Station in Ntchisi district after police from the station rescued a man whom some community members alleged to be a blood sucker.

Confirming the incident, Ntchisi Police Station Public Relations Officer, Richard Kaponda explained that community members in Traditional Authority (TA) Chilooko's area which Malomo falls under apprehended a man whom they suspected to be a blood sucker.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be established was heavily assaulted by the community members and was taken to Malomo Police Station while in a bad shape.

"Upon their arrival at the police station, the mob wanted to torch the suspect right within the police premises but the officers on duty managed to rescue him much to the displeasure and anger of the community members who started stoning the police station and torched it down in the process," said Kaponda.

Police Officers from Ntchisi Police Station went to Malomo and rescued the suspect who is now admitted at the hospital.

In a related development, police in the district on the same day rescued a 46 year old man in TA Chilooko's area after some community members suspected him to be a blood sucker.

The man has been identified as Precious Chikopa who hails from Kavalasiye Village.

According to Kaponda, Chikopa went on a drinking spree and decided to ask for a place to sleep at an unnamed village as it was dark.

The villagers then turned against him accusing him of being a blood sucker. He managed to escape and handed himself to Malomo Police for safety.

Still on the same blood sucking claims in the area, some people on Friday night torched down a vehicle accusing the three people who were on board of being blood suckers.

The three, who managed to escape, were on their way from Kasungu and were apprehended at an illegal road block the community members had mounted along the Kasungu - Nkhotakota road which passes through Ntchisi.

Meanwhile, the police have managed to clear illegal road blocks which some people had mounted at Ngombe and Khuwi Trading centres along the Mponela - Ntchisi road amid the blood sucking rumours.

The people were demanding money from motorists for them to pass through.

These mob justice incidents have come barely three months after two people were killed and had their car torched in the same T/A Chilookos area when they were caught stealing goats