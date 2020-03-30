Malawi: MCC Appeals for More Support As Coronavirus Prevention Scales Up

Mzuzu — As different stakeholders continue with various interventions to prevent coronavirus in the country, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has appealed for more financial support to enable them effectively scale up the efforts.

Speaking at the council offices on Friday where Grand Palace Hotel donated assorted hand washing facilities, MCC Mayor Kondwani Nyasulu said the council needs to set up about 40 hand washing spots in the city.

"We are grateful to Grand Palace Hotel for coming handy with these facilities. However, we continue to appeal for more support," he said.

The council will also be moving around locations with a Public Address System sensitizing masses about the pandemic.

Nyasulu asked business owners in the city to support the prevention initiatives arguing that targeting those who visit their perimeters is not enough.

"I would like to ask business owners to support these initiatives because they may practice safe measures around their premises but will be worthless effort if communities remain exposed to the virus," he said.

Grand Palace Hotel General Manager, Francis Saliya said the hotel donated the items following the council's call for support from stakeholders.

"As an institution, we understand that for the fight against the pandemic to be won, there is need for consolidated efforts. That is why when the council asked for stakeholder support, we did not hesitate.

"This is a pandemic that has affected all of us, it is wise for us to stand against it with full force," he said.

As part of scaling up prevention efforts in the country, the Ministry of Health has come up with infection prevention and control measures in public places to be enforced by districts and city councils.

Some of the measures recommended for shopping centers and public markets include, hand washing facilities or hand sanitizers at strategic places, or alternatively use 0.05 chlorinated water for hand washing.