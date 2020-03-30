Malawi: MCC Appeals for More Support As Coronavirus Prevention Scales Up

30 March 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu — As different stakeholders continue with various interventions to prevent coronavirus in the country, Mzuzu City Council (MCC) has appealed for more financial support to enable them effectively scale up the efforts.

Speaking at the council offices on Friday where Grand Palace Hotel donated assorted hand washing facilities, MCC Mayor Kondwani Nyasulu said the council needs to set up about 40 hand washing spots in the city.

"We are grateful to Grand Palace Hotel for coming handy with these facilities. However, we continue to appeal for more support," he said.

The council will also be moving around locations with a Public Address System sensitizing masses about the pandemic.

Nyasulu asked business owners in the city to support the prevention initiatives arguing that targeting those who visit their perimeters is not enough.

"I would like to ask business owners to support these initiatives because they may practice safe measures around their premises but will be worthless effort if communities remain exposed to the virus," he said.

Grand Palace Hotel General Manager, Francis Saliya said the hotel donated the items following the council's call for support from stakeholders.

"As an institution, we understand that for the fight against the pandemic to be won, there is need for consolidated efforts. That is why when the council asked for stakeholder support, we did not hesitate.

"This is a pandemic that has affected all of us, it is wise for us to stand against it with full force," he said.

As part of scaling up prevention efforts in the country, the Ministry of Health has come up with infection prevention and control measures in public places to be enforced by districts and city councils.

Some of the measures recommended for shopping centers and public markets include, hand washing facilities or hand sanitizers at strategic places, or alternatively use 0.05 chlorinated water for hand washing.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
COVID-19 - Africa 'Last in Line' Amid Global Ventilator Shortage

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.