Kenya: Starlets Midfielder Confesses Undying Love for Leopards Striker

31 March 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

In a classic tale of love in the same nest, Harambee Starlets midfielder Corazon Acquino has publicly confessed her undying love for Harambe Stars attacker Vincent Oburu.

In an interview with Citizen digital, Acquino who currently plies his trade at Portugal club Atletico Ouriense, also hinted at settling down with the AFC Leopards forward.

"Finally as a lady I'm looking forward to getting married. I want to be a mother and I also want to stay with my love. I can't achieve this if we both continue playing football. One must surrender, probably myself," a smiling Acquino revealed.

But before that happens, the 21-year old defensive midfielder said she had set targets on what she wished to achieve on he football pitch first before considering exiting the pitch.

"I want to see my career grow a notch higher. I want to give my best here in Europe and hopefully attract bigger interests from clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona and such, though for now I'm committed 100 percent where I am. I also want to learn as many languages as possible because my career is hinged on languages," she said.

Oburu, a skillfull dribbler with an eye for the goal and who represented Kenya during the 2017 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, has yet to pronounce himself on this subject of the heart.

