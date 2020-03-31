Rwanda: RwandAir to Commence Cargo Flights

31 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

National carrier, RwandAir is working on launching cargo flights in the coming days to respond to demand in movement of good.

The airline is in the process of working out details on the new nature of the airline services in cargo which could enable Rwanda and other countries access essential goods to support supply chains as well as medical supplies.

The development was confirmed by the airline's Chief Executive Officer Yvonne Makolo.

Without giving much insight to the plans noting that they were still a work in progress, Makolo said that they will not be converting passenger planes to cargo freighters as had been widely speculated.

"We're working on that. But we won't convert passenger planes to cargo freighters. We'll use the available space to transport cargo shipments," she said.

The detailed plan on the new model is set to be unveiled later this week.

This could among other things see the airline generate revenue during the COVID-19 containment period as well as ensure access to basic and essential goods which are not produced locally.

The move could also serve local exporters and producers access international markets which will maintain exports and the balance of trade.

To further mitigate the COVID-19 the outbreak, the government on 20th March halted all arriving and departing commercial passenger flights, including the national carrier RwandAir for an initial period of 30 days.

However, cargo and emergency flights continue to operate, to allow for the country to continue getting the necessary supplies, according to the directive.

With a number of global supply chains affected and halted, the move to introduce cargo flights by RwandAir could also increase the chances of putting Rwandan products on international shelves especially for products such as tea, coffee and other horticulture consumables.

With most airlines having halted all their operations, there is also likely to be a demand in cargo facilities as countries seek to replenish their stocks of medicine, medical supplies and testing kits for the novel Coronavirus among other items.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.