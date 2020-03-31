Nigeria: Coronavirus - Five Patients Discharged in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Monday discharged five coronavirus patients treated at the Infectious Disease Centre, Yaba Mainland Hospital.

The discharged patients are five of the 65 patients at the centre.

The recovered patients were treated at the isolation centre for two weeks. This brings the total number of survivors to eight in the state.

As of Sunday, Lagos State has recorded 68 cases of coronavirus infection, out of which eight have recovered and have been discharged.

Giving an update on the recovery of the patients, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State and the Covid-19 incident commander, said it is a signal that the state is doing its best in combating the infection.

"We are very excited to hear that five of our citizens in the isolation centre have regained full recovery. It is another pointer to us that with a concerted effort, we can defeat the coronavirus in Lagos and Nigeria," he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagosians that the government is doing all within its powers to curtail the spread of the virus so that life could return to normal.

The five new survivors are four males and one female. The female survivor, Oluwaseun Owosobi, gave an account of her experience while at the isolation Centre, and her recovery process.

As of Monday, Nigeria has recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19.