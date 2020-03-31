Rwanda: Musanze - Seven Arrested Over Violating Lockdown

31 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Police in Musanze District on Sunday night arrested seven men after they were caught drinking alcohol in a closed compound, which is against the government directive imposing lockdown on all activities apart from those providing essential services.

The countrywide lockdown is aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The men, according to police, had travelled some distance to join a friend for a drink at home.

"All of these men were arrested from a compound of one Sam Kiruhura who had invited them to share a drink," said CIP Alexis Rugigana, the Northern Region Police Spokesperson.

"They had also travelled some distances which is as well against the lockdown directives that the country is observing in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus," added Rugigana

The suspect were taken to Muhoza Police Station were they are fined for defying COVID-19 lockdown.

Rugigana are working closely with local government entities to ensure all the directives of the lockdown are fully implemented.

He urged the general public to protect their lives and those around them by respecting government guidelines.

