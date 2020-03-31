Nigeria Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 131

30 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 20 New cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 131.

Announcing this Monday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 13 of the cases were from Lagos, four from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, two from Kaduna and one from Oyo State.

It said: "As at 09:00 pm March 30, there are 131 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths."

Of the 131 cases, Lagos currently has 81, FCT 25, Oyo eight, Kaduna and Ogun three each, Enugu, Edo, Bauchi and Osun two each, while Ekiti, Rivers, and Benue have one each.

