Nigeria: Buhari's Lockdown Order Illegal, Unconstitutional - Soyinka

30 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has described the total lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States by President Muhammadu Buhari over the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease as illegal and unconstitutional.

Soyinka, in a statement on Monday said the president lacked the power to unilaterally lock down a state when there was no war or emergency.

The Nobel laureate in the statement titled: "Between COVID-19 and Constitutional Encroachment," called for the intervention of constitutional lawyers and lawmakers, saying they should kindly step into "this and educate us, mere lay minds."

"The worst development I can conceive us is to have a situation where rational measures for the containment of the coronavirus pandemic are rejected on account of their questionable genesis," he said.

"This is a time for Unity of Purpose, not nitpicking dissensions. So, before this becomes a habit, a question: does President Buhari have the powers to close down state borders? We want clear answers. We are not in a war emergency.

He said despite the gravity of the virus, "we need to exercise collective vigilance, and not compromise the future by submitting to interventions that are not backed by law and constitution."

Soyinka pointed out that "a President who had been conspicuously AWOL, the Rip van Winkle of Nigerian history" was now alleged to have woken up after a prolonged siesta, and begun to issue orders.

He asked: "Who actually instigates these orders anyway? From where do they really emerge? What happens when the orders conflict with state measures, the product of a systematic containment strategy - 'including even trial-and-error and hiccups - undertaken without let or leave of the Centre. So far, the anti-COVID-19 measures have proceeded along the rails of decentralised thinking, multilateral collaboration and technical exchanges between states.

"The Centre is obviously part of the entire process, and one expects this to be the norm, even without the epidemic's frontal assault on the Presidency itself.

"Indeed, the Centre is expected to drive the overall effort, but in collaboration, with extraordinary budgeting and refurbishing of facilities.

"The universal imperative and urgency of this affliction should not become an opportunistic launch pad for a sneak RE-CENTRALISATION, no matter how seemingly insignificant its appearance.

"I urge governors and legislators to be especially watchful. No epidemic is ever cured with constitutional piracy. It only lays down new political viruses for the future," he added.

Following the rising number of confirmed cases in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday night ordered a total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

In a special presidential broadcast, he had also listed several government's interventions put in place to tackle the disease.

He also gave lists of organisations and people who were not to be affected by the lockdown order during the nationwide broadcast aired on national television and radio yesterday.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.