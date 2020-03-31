Namibia: NAMAs to Announce Nominees On Wednesday

THE Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) nomination event, which was scheduled to take place on 27 March, has been postponed until Wednesday, 1 April and will be screened live on NBC at 16h00.

"In compliance with the emerging pandemic, the nominees will be announced on NBC Television live. No gathering will take place this time around," the organsers said.

With over 650 entries in over 24 categories, the 10th edition of the award show, and final one with MTC as the sponsors, is still scheduled to take place on 2 May at The Dome, Swakopmund.