Namibian Author Nominated for International Award

30 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

NAMIBIAN author Ndinaelao Moses has been nominated for an Author Academy Award, which acknowledges works of literary merit and publishing excellence in a range of categories and genres, including self-published, traditional or colaboratively published books.

The award show will be held on 23 October at the Hilton Polaris Hotel and Conference Centre in Columbus, Ohio.

Categories include advice, business and investing, children's and middle grade, fantasy, general fiction, health, historical fiction, science fiction and thriller, amongst others.

The top ten finalists in each category will be invited to present their book synopsis at the awards and the winners will be announced later on the same evening.

Moses' book, 'Masked Warrior', tells the story of young girl named Pewa, who is forced to start a new life with another family, eliciting many mixed emotions. She lives with her uncle, Simon, who married a hard-hearted woman. Pewa had been labelled moronic and pointless by individuals around her, and these unkind words hurt her profoundly. She then decides to pack her bags and start a new life.

Moses describes her nomination as a dream that has become a reality, adding that she wrote the book after a personal experience.

"I have witnessed many inhuman acts. I wanted my voice and others to be heard through this beautiful story. This book touches all the corners of life."

The writer said she never imagined her book would be recognised internationally.

"Honestly, at first I was so scared of what people would think but I've received calls from people from Namibia, South Africa, Georgia and Indiana who want to work with me."

Moses started writing in Grade 10 with poems in an A5 exercise book, but was discouraged after she lost that book.

"I started writing this book towards the end of 2018. I never thought of publishing until one of my cousins, Timo Neisho, encouraged me. I will forever be grateful," she said.

Moses enjoys writing because it allows her to understand the world around her better as well as work with people from different cultural backgrounds.

"I am positive that we have a lot of talent in our country. I urge those who have a passion for writing never to give up because others can find strength through your book and learn something new."

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.