Gaborone — The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Lemogang Kwape, says Botswana has registered three positive cases of COVID-19.

He confirmed in a statement delivered via Botswana Television tonight that the three are two men and a woman. Two of them had visited Thailand while one visted the United Kindom.

They have now been put under isolation at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital in Gaborone

<i>Source : Dailynews online</i>