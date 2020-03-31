Mauritius: PM - Sanitary Curfew to Be Extended Till 15th April 2020

30 March 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, announced that the sanitary curfew which started on 23 March at 20 00 hours will be extended till 15 April 2020 at 20 00 hours following an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases which now stands at 128 with three deaths reported.

He was speaking during a televised press conference, this evening, whereby he observed that this decision has been taken in a bid to protect the population at large from being exposed and added that the situation is alarming owing to non-respect of the confinement rules as well as the curfew order by certain citizens.

However, he reassured the population that in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mauritius, Government is taking all necessary actions in the best interest of one and all. Thus, he announced that all supermarkets and shops will be reopened as from Thursday 02 April 2020 to allow citizens to acquire essential foodstuffs during the confinement period but under strict conditions of a minimum risk of contamination, he added.

On this score, he pointed out that the Government along with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry are working on the appropriate modalities regarding the operations of the supermarkets and shops which will be disseminated to the public tomorrow 31 March 2020. He further appealed to the public at large and the retailers to abide rigorously to the set rules. He nevertheless cautioned that the situation will be monitored on a daily basis and in case of non-respect of those regulations Government will have to reconsider its decision and take severe actions.

Regarding law and order, the Prime Minister reiterated his full support to the police force as to the diligence demonstrated in delivering their duties so as to ensure that people are abiding the confinement and curfew order. He also warned that the police will be adamant to those breaching the law.

He again urged the population to demonstrate a sense of responsibility and solidarity by complying with the confinement instructions by staying at home as he stressed that it is through confinement that the country can win the battle against the Covid-19 virus for the betterment of one and all.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also called upon those who are showing suspected signs of Covid-19 symptoms to come forward for a test so as to break the transmission chain and also to avail of appropriate treatment. This, he highlighted will help reduce the risk for further spreading of the virus.

