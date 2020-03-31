Rwanda: IPRC Karongi Employee in Custody Over Forgery, Fraud

30 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hugues Mugemana

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having an employee of Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC-Karongi) in Western Province who is being investigated for fraud and using falsified documents.

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, March 30, Marie-Michelle Umuhoza, the Bureau's spokesperson, said the suspect was arrested last week on Friday.

"Silas Munyaneza, was apprehended on Friday, March 27, and is suspected of fraud and use of forged documents," she said by phone.

Apparently, Munyaneza had set up a phony online university, purportedly based in the U.S and 20 students had already enrolled and asked to wire their tuition fees electronically.

However, Umuhoza added she could not provide any more information, adding that they are still investigating.

According to the penal law, forgery and uttering of forged documents attract a maximum of five years in prison upon conviction, while fraud is punishable with a two-year prison sentence.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.