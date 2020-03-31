Rwanda: IPRC Karongi Employee in Custody Over Forgery, Fraud

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has confirmed having an employee of Integrated Polytechnic Regional Centre (IPRC-Karongi) in Western Province who is being investigated for fraud and using falsified documents.

Speaking to The New Times on Monday, March 30, Marie-Michelle Umuhoza, the Bureau's spokesperson, said the suspect was arrested last week on Friday.

"Silas Munyaneza, was apprehended on Friday, March 27, and is suspected of fraud and use of forged documents," she said by phone.

Apparently, Munyaneza had set up a phony online university, purportedly based in the U.S and 20 students had already enrolled and asked to wire their tuition fees electronically.

However, Umuhoza added she could not provide any more information, adding that they are still investigating.

According to the penal law, forgery and uttering of forged documents attract a maximum of five years in prison upon conviction, while fraud is punishable with a two-year prison sentence.