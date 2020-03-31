Malawi: Blantyre Mayor Imposes Citywide Lockdown - Ban Weddings, Bridal Showers and Social Gatherings

30 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Mayor of Blantyre City mayor Wild Ndipo has announced that the council has ordered a citywide lock-down, restricting the normal business to stem the proliferation of the coronavirus.

Mayor Wild Ndipo: Blantyre enters virus lokdown

Addressing a news conference, mayor Ndipo said Blantyre City Council has with immediate effect banned street vending, wedding ceremonies, bridal showers and engagement ceremonies.

He said the council has also banned night clubs, sporting activities and other social gatherings in the wake of Coronavirus threat.

The mayor said the council will work with security agencies to reinforce the ban as Blantyre City is moving into a new phase in its fight against the virus.

On funerals, Ndipo says the council is advising conveners to take precutionary measures by limiting the number of attendees to funerals and making sure there is a bucket of water and soap for people to wash their hands.

There is no indication of how long the lockdown will stay in force.

Ndipo has since urged residents to call a toll-free line 54747 for further advice and to report anything in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Though Malawi still has no confirmed cases, the country remains at risk and measures have been put in place to contain the spread of the infection as President Peter Mutharika declared a State of Disaster. The measures include travel limitations, school closure and a ban on meetings of more than 100 people.

The authorities are also considering a countrywide travel ban.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.