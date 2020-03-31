Rwanda: Delinquents Joining Transit Centres to Be Quarantined

Every delinquent who is taken to a transit centres will be quarantined in their own room for a period of 14 days.

Aimé Bosenibamwe, the Director General of National Rehabilitation Service, said the moves aims to implement the guidelines by the Ministry of Health to subdue the spread of coronavirus.

There are 28 transit centres in the country that are used for temporarily accommodating children exhibiting deviant behaviours before their placement to rehabilitation centres.

Despite the lockdown caused by COVID-19, Bosenibamwe said delinquent persons will still be taken to transit centres to correct their behaviours.

"Since these persons are taken from communities whereby COVID-19 cases have been recorded, they have to be first tested for coronavirus before entering the transit centres so that they do not infect others if found with the disease," he said.

He explained that after testing the delinquents, those found with CIVID-19 symptoms have to be taken back to health experts for more laboratory testing and put in quarantine.

However, if they do not initially show symptoms, they have to be brought in transit centres but quarantined in their own rooms for at least 14 days, he added.

"After 14 days, if they do not develop symptoms, they will again be tested before deciding to allow them join others inside centres," he added.

Bosenibamwe said that transit centre are equipped with COVID-19 testing kits.

As of Monday March 30 there were 3,368 delinquents in all 28 transit centres.

Some of them are delinquents who violated COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.

For instance, from March 21when the lockdown was declared up to now, at least 47 delinquents who violated the guidelines in Rwamagana District have been taken to transit rehabilitation centre.

Bosenibamwe said that most of the delinquents do not spend many days in the transit centres while others are later taken to rehabilitation centres for long term rehabilitation.

"Quarterly visits to those in rehabilitation centres have temporarily been suspended and all employees of the centres can't go out of these centres. Hygiene materials have also been distributed while those who supply these materials and food do not get into contact with those in the centres," he added.

For better prevention of the virus spread, people were urged to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, covering one's cough, avoid handshakes and keep social distance, avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone that has a fever or cough, stay at home if a person feels unwell as well as seeking medical care early if they have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Globally, over 742,000 COVID-19 cases, over 35,000 deaths have been confirmed while 157,000 people have recovered.