Nigeria: Govs Pledge to Guarantee Seamless Movement of Essential Commodities

31 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) have promised to ensure that there was seamless movement of essential commodities throughout the country during this period of the lockdown following the outbreak of the COVIC- 19

In a communique signed at the end of the first Teleconference meeting on the COVID- 19 pandemic of the governors by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, they also resolved to strengthen the private sector-led support for the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the NGF Secretariat will serve as the coordination mechanism by tracking the COVID-19 essential needs of all states, including equipment for contact tracing/sample collection, diagnosis and treatment.

Fayemi said that the governors also agreed to hold weekly teleconference meetings to receive regular updates from all States and maintain a coordinated response to the pandemic.

"We, members of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), at our meeting held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 deliberated on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. "The NGF Chairman briefed State Governors on various State-level coordination with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the private sector through the Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals Association led by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), as well as the MTN Foundation and the Donor Group led by Messrs. Aliko Dangote and Herbert Wigwe.

"Governors also received an update from the Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, on the federal government's efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, as well as plans to increase the capacity of States to improve testing and care for COVID-19 cases.

The governors said they committed to ensuring that there is seamless movement of essential commodities throughout the country during this period of the lockdown.

