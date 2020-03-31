Nigeria: Famfa Oil Pledges N1bn to Support Govt, Lagos, Others

The Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Limited, Mr. Modupe Alakija and Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija have donated N1 billion to help the federal government, Lagos State government, and other agencies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to them, the donation symbolised their resilience, character and strength as they plan to work with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a statement, the philanthropists announced the donation of N250 miillion to Lagos State government and the NCDC respectively.

"As the world rallies to deal with the health, security, economic and social implications of the coronavirus, it's clear that we will feel the effects much more deeply than many of the developed world. Managing a crisis of this magnitude means that the strength of our response will determine our ability to weather the storm.

"Individually and collectively, we are rising to this unprecedented challenge in a way that symbolises our resilience, our character and strength. Famfa Oil Ltd is pleased to be able to make this contribution and will work in consultation with key stakeholders, such as, National Center for Disease Control - N250 million; Lagos State Government - N250 million; African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases - N50 million; Medical Workers on the Frontline in Lagos - N100 million; Medical Workers on the Frontline in Abuja - N100 million; Supply Of Medical Equipment to relevant organisations N245 million; and Dr. Ameyo Stella Adadevoh (DRASA) - N5 million.

"With our contribution we will together take the charge in our fight against the Coronavirus. These are the organisations we as a company will work in adhering to their needs and will interact with suppliers so that we can deploy our contribution in the most impactful way."

Famfa Oil commended efforts made by the federal and state governments towards the fight against the pandemic in Nigeria and enjoined all Nigerians to follow stipulated health guidelines in order to keep safe.