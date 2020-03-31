Nigeria: Private Sector Coalition Sets Up Medical Facilities in Six Geo-Political Zones

The recently established Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) last night announced that work has begun in earnest to provide and equip medical facilities in the six geopolitical zones.

The Director, Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in a statement he issued on behalf of CACOVID.

According to the statement, the medical facilities includes the creation of testing, isolation and treatment centres, as well as the provision of Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and molecular testing labs.

The statement explained that: "We have started with Lagos (1,000 beds); Kano (500 beds); Rivers (210 beds) Abuja (200 beds); Enugu (200 beds); and Borno (200 beds); and expect to be operational within 10 days.

"The next phase will see locations set up in Katsina, Ogun, Bayelsa, Anambra, Bauchi and Plateau to be ready within three weeks. The remaining states of the Federation will be set up in the last phase within the next five weeks."

It stated that based on the population of Lagos, and the fact that it is presently the epicentre of the crisis, it would also be creating a permanent structure within the next four to six months.

"Teams have been set up and world-class standards are being employed to aggressively pursue a solution to this pandemic.

"This is a massive effort and all hands must be on deck, which is why at a time like this, it is critical we come together as one - hence the need to channel all our efforts through the CACOVID umbrella.

"A CBN account has been set up for those who wish to make a monetary contribution."

The account details include a naira account with account name - COVID-19 Relief fund Account, Account Number - 1000014920 and the CBN as the correspondent bank.

The other one is a US dollar account with account name as: CBN TSA USD, Account Number - 0017575300, and Citibank UK as correspondent bank.

"We shall provide a weekly update to keep you apprised of how this life-saving initiative is being addressed and a monthly financial update to the contributors. Please continue to follow the health and safety guidelines as mandated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Together we can. Together we will," it stated.