Nigeria: Osinbajo Heads Seven-Man Team to Manage Post-COVID-19 Economy

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is heading a special economic policy implementation team set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the country's economy out of the debilitating impact of COVID-19 pandemic, THISDAY's investigation has revealed.

The seven-man economic team is made up of ministers of Finance, Budget and Planning; Industry, Trade and Investment; Labour and Employment; Minister of State Petroleum Resources; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat who is to serve as secretary of the committee.

THISDAY gathered that the one of the immediate task given to the economic team is to manage the economy, especially the post-COVID-19 era till 2023.

A source in the presidency told THISDAY last night that the seven-man committee was set up as a response to the recent challenges in the economic front resulting from the fall in the prices of oil in the international market as well as the disruptive impact of the outbreak of the pandemic that is threatening to shut down businesses worldwide.

THISDAY also gathered that the committee met yesterday evening at the Presidential Villa where they received their letters of appointment.

"The key task of the committee is to take charge of the implementation of federal government's economic policy, including economic management, implementation of projects and programmes targeted at lifting the country out of challenges facing it economically," he said.