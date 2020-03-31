Angola: Covid-19 - People Advised to Obey State of Emergency

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The Seventh Day Adventist church Southeast Union of Angola discouraged this Monday practices of disobedience against the State of National Emergency ordered by the Head of State, João Lourenço, aimed at fighting the new Coronavirus Covid-19.

In a note distributed to ANGOP to answer the last Saturday detention of supposed pastors of this Seventh Day Adventist church due to disobedience to State of Emergency in force as from the 12:00 of last Friday, the Adventist church discourages any act of contempt towards the authorities.

The note adds that this church is aligned with the Angolan Government in the complying with the measures from the Presidential Decree on State of National Emergency, announced by the Head of State, João Lourenço last Thursday.

Therefore, the 7th Day Adventist Church considers health as one of its main action areas since the church is established in Angola in 1924 hence the reason to reiterate its commitment to Angolan society, in particular to the Government in combating this pandemic".

