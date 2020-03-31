Angola: Covid-19 - Situation Worsens in Angola

Luanda — Four months after the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan, with thousands of deaths around the world, Angola recorded the first two deaths on Saturday (March 28).

The deceased were two Angolan men aged 59 and 37, respectively; both arriving from Portugal on March 12 and 13.

To date, the country has reported seven positive cases of a total of 886 suspected people accommodated in institutional quarantine centers all over the country, 535 of them in the capital, Luanda.

The remaining citizens are in institutional quarantine in the provinces of Cunene (158 cases), Bié (4), Kwanza Norte (3), Uíge (14), Huíla (36) and Huambo (27), excluding those in home quarantine.

Malanje

Five thousand liters of potable-neutral alcohol have been donated to six public institutions by the Companhia de Bioenergia de Angola (Biocom), of which eight in the municipality of Cacuso, two in the province of Kwanza Norte and nine in Luanda. The donation is part of the company's social responsibility and was intended for orphanages, homes for the elderly, penitentiaries, hospitals, drug addict's recovery centre, as well as police and military units.

Bié

Six of the eight individuals who were in home quarantine in Bié province without showing any signs of the disease failed to comply with this rule under the guidance of the health authorities.

In this central province of the country, the National Police have arrested six religious leaders, five of whom are Angolans, who held services in the residences in Cuito, Andulo and Calussinga.

The city of Cuito will have a Treatment Center with capacity for (30) beds this week, in the neighborhood of Cavanga II, for patients who may eventually be infected with COVID-19.

On the other hand, Bié Governor Pereira Alfredo advised citizens not to resist the State of Emergency that the country is experiencing by walking on the streets.

The governor has also prohibited the sale of food and hygiene products outside the municipal markets. He also ordered the destruction of tents next to them, in view of the fight against the pandemic.

Huila

The Independent Polytechnic Institute (ISPI) of Lubango created virtual classes last week to follow up the classes in this period of State of Emergency in force since Friday. These classes are an extension of the physical rooms, where teachers can guide work and interact with students in classes by video conference.

Lunda Norte

The Government of Lunda Norte has 90 million kwanzas available to guarantee logistics, consumable materials for Covid-19 prevention actions and service. The amount will mainly be used to purchase bio-security equipment and food for the 42 citizens in institutional quarantine from South Africa, Brazil, Portugal and Ukraine. Three citizens of 35 and 40 years old from South Africa and Portugal completed on Sunday home quarantine in the municipalities of Chitato, Cuango and Cambulo. These citizens were duly monitored by the health authorities, being employees of diamond mining companies in those municipalities. In the meantime, 64 national and foreign doctors will provide medical assistance to the quarantine and hospitalization centers for citizens who may be diagnosed with Covid-19.

Moxico

120 citizens held for four days in the commune of Cunje, seven kilometres from Cuito, the capital of Bié, began to be assisted on Sunday with basic assistance and drinking water. The citizens, including eight children, six elderly people, 38 women and 73 men, will benefit from medical assistance and other bio-security equipment to prevent the Coronavirus pandemic.

Luanda

In the country's capital, motorcycle taxi drivers continue to disobey the instructions to stop working, maintaining without concern their activity violating the State of Emergency in force since March 27.

Zaire

54 motorbikes in taxi service were arrested on Saturday in the municipalities of Tomboco and Soyo by the police for non-compliance with rules and preventive measures against the Coronavirus. According to the spokesman for the Provincial Police Command, Chief Inspector Luis Bernardo, the people involved have disobeyed what is stipulated by the authorities, which prohibits the circulation of motorcycles in this exceptional phase of the country. Cuanza Norte

Four Angolan citizens, who recently returned from Portugal, a country considered to be at "high risk" of transmission of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), are undergoing home quarantine in the city of Ndalatando as part of the disease prevention measures. According to the director of the provincial health office, Filomena Wilson, these citizens are being accompanied by the local health authorities, two women and two men who returned to the country on 17 and 19 March.

Namibe

Archer Mangueira, governor of Namibe province, assessed the operation of the isolation centre in Tombwa municipality with capacity to receive 17 patients.