Angola: Covid-19 - Quarantine Center Created in Matala Municipality

Matala — A four-room primary school located in Matala municipality, central Huila province, has been adapted to receive people that could eventually be on institutional quarantine as part of the prevention measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

The information was disclosed to Angop on Monday, by the municipal coordinator of the Multi-sectorial Commission for Prevention of COVID-19, Miguel Vicente, adding that the assembly of the necessary furniture and equipment is being concluded, but it is already able to accommodate patients.

The official explained that so far the municipality of Matala no longer has people on institutional quarantine, since the only one it had was released on Saturday, after spending 14 days of quarantine without showing characteristic signs of the disease.