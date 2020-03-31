Angolan Midfielder May Sign for Real Madrid

Luanda — Real Madrid is studying the possibility to sign the Angolan defensive midfielder Eduardo Camavinga to replace Casemiro, says the Spanish newspaper "Marca", in its Sunday edition (March 29).

The 17-year old player, born in Angola's northern Cabinda province, moved to France at an early age and currently plays for French League one team Rennes with a contract lasting until 2022 and a contract termination of 80 million Euros.

The Franco-Angolan has also been on the radar of the Spanish Barcelona, which gave up to sign given the amount that Rennes demanded for the player, 50 million Euros.

Eduardo Camavinga has stood out in his team, mainly since 2019, due to the good performances, referring to the 2-1 victory against Paris Saint-Germain, when he was still only 16-year old.

His performance has not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest clubs in European football, which have followed his progress ever since, including Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

In August last year, the player was one of the main athletes summoned by the Angolan coach for the Under-17 World Cup held in Brazil, and he could not play despite being already registered by the Angolan Football Federation.