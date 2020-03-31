Angola: Covid-19 - 56 Taxi Cars Seized Over State of Emergency Violation

Lubango — At least 56 taxi cars have been seized early this weekend in Lubango city, southern Huila province after the drivers had violated the Decree on the State of Emergency, that allows the maximum capacity of a third of passengers in the car.

According to the local director of the Interior Ministry Press Office in Huila, Manuel Halaiwa, the vehicles have been parked at the Municipal Command of the National Police in Lubango and will be returned to the owners at the end of the State of Emergency.

Speaking to Angop, the prison officer said the decision to seize the cars without fine aims to discourage taxi drivers from not complying with Presidential Decree.

"Nevertheless, some people are not complying with the rule, that's why the forces of law and order have tightened up their coercive measures. These actions will continue to be rigorously pursued until this guideline is complied with both by motorists and by passers-by," the police officer said.