Angola: Covid-19 - Population Seek Isolation in Farmland in Zaire

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Some residents of the Mbanza Kongo city, northern Zaire province, have chosen to comply with social isolation in farms, as a way to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 that plagues the world.

Speaking to Angop on Monday, the majority of the people stated that the decision aims to deal with a possible community contamination of the pandemic that on Saturday caused the first two deaths in Angola.

Suzana Mankenda, a resident, said she prefers to spend the 15 days of the State of Emergency in the countryside (about five kilometers from the town) with her three children to avoid physical contact with other people.

Speaking at Mbanza Kongo's municipal market, where she went to purchase some basic food such as salt, sugar and cooking oil, she said she won't return to the city until the measure is lifted.

Asked about the housing conditions in the countryside, she said there are huts, which have been built for a long time and serve as shelter for those peasants who spend more days on the farm. Pedro Samuel, another citizen, who also went to the farmland, said he felt at ease and more comfortable spending the 15-day State of Emergency out of the turmoil.

In the countryside, he said, there is no circulation of people and each peasant is confined to his/her farm, thus avoiding a possible contamination of this pandemic that has already infected seven people in Angola.

Of these seven confirmed positive cases, two citizens died on Saturday (March 28), the Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, has said.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.