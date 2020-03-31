Angola: Covid-19 Forces Catoca Mining Society to Release Workers

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).
30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — The Catoca Mining Society releases most of its workers and the shutdown the new mine concessions in the framework of the preventive measures against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a note that ANGOP had access last Sunday, the Catoca Mining Society states that taking account the current context the company implemented a special working regime with the duration until 11 April of the current year, which can be extendable due to the disease evolution circumstances.

According to a note, the especial regime plans the operational services shutdown to comply the state health authority's instructions.

"The restrictions involves the shutdown of all production operations of the Treatment Central number 1 (CT1), as well as the total shutdown of the concessions works of Tchiafua, Gango and Luangue, having only maintained the security of the installations and the fixed means", its written in the note.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

More on This
African Mining Houses' Response to COVID-19
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africa, All Hands Needed In Fight Against COVID-19
South Africa Takes Steps to Buoy Economic Impact of COVID-19
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.