Angola: Covid-19 Forces Catoca Mining Society to Release Workers

Saurimo — The Catoca Mining Society releases most of its workers and the shutdown the new mine concessions in the framework of the preventive measures against the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In a note that ANGOP had access last Sunday, the Catoca Mining Society states that taking account the current context the company implemented a special working regime with the duration until 11 April of the current year, which can be extendable due to the disease evolution circumstances.

According to a note, the especial regime plans the operational services shutdown to comply the state health authority's instructions.

"The restrictions involves the shutdown of all production operations of the Treatment Central number 1 (CT1), as well as the total shutdown of the concessions works of Tchiafua, Gango and Luangue, having only maintained the security of the installations and the fixed means", its written in the note.