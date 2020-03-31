Angola: Covid-19 - Hotel Iu Provides 60 Rooms for Institutional Quarantine

Huambo — The management of Hotel IU made available this Monday, to the Government of the province of Huambo, a total of 60 rooms as a place of institutional quarantine, for suspected cases of the Covid-19 (new Coronavirus) pandemic.

Huambo: Governadora provincial, Joana Lina

The provincial governor, Joana Lina, witnessed the delivery of the rooms, as the coordinator of the commission for the prevention of this contagious pandemic.

In addition to this location, the central plateau also has the Centers for Tropical Ecology and Climate Change (CETAC), with 27 suites, and the Social Action, Family and Gender Equality Office, at a time in which 27 suspected cases are in home quarantine.

Afterwards, Joana Lina also witnessed the reception, by the local Government, of the facilities attached to the Benguela Railway Hospital (CFB), with 43 beds, for the isolated hospitalization of possible positive cases.

Last Saturday, the provincial authorities confirmed the readiness of the Ecunha municipal hospital, 42 kilometers from the city of Huambo, for the same purpose, with the capacity to accommodate 74 patients in an equal number of beds, while in the largest health unit in this province there were prepared 50 beds.