Angola: Covid-19 Health Ministry Allocates Akz 72 Million to Cuanza Sul

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — The Health Ministry has allocated 72 million kwanzas to assist the central Cuanza Sul province to purchase bio-security materials and training of staff for the prevention of the COVID-19 in that region.

The spokesman of the Provincial Technical Commission for Prevention of Covid-19 in Cuanza Sul, Felizardo Manuel, said on Monday following a meeting with province governor.

The doctor also explained that the province has benefited from bio-security equipment from the Health Ministry in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, he advised citizens to obey and respect the state of emergency the country is experiencing, leaving home only in cases of need.

Cuanza Sul currently has 15 citizens at home quarantine and two assessment centers for covid-19 suspects, one for treatment, located in Quipela, and another for quarantine, located in the Quicombo Training Center.

