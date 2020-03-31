Malawi: Robbers Kill Rwandan in Nkhotakota, Go Away With K3 Million

Suspected armed robbers in Nkhotakota District have killed a Rwandan businessperson and gone away with K3 million, a minibus and other valuable items.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday at Mgomba Village in Traditional Authority Malengachanzi in the district.

Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Williams Kaponda confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Peter Francis, 56, owner of a wholesale and retail shop at Nkhotakota Boma.

According to Kaponda, wife to the deceased, Bosibose Shomtal, 38, told police that the robbers broke into their house soon after midnight through the kitchen door and forced their entry into sleeping rooms.

"Once in the main bedroom, they found the deceased and his wife, and demanded money and car keys. They took away over K3 million, four mobile phones and a minibus Toyota Hiace Registration Number MH 4502," said Kaponda.

He added that during the robbery, they stabbed the deceased on his right ribs with a knife and injured his son, Ferninand Mizero, 26, who is currently admitted to Nkhotakota District Hospital.

Postmortem results conducted at Nkhotakota District Hospital revealed that Francis died due to internal bleeding.

Police have since instituted a manhunt for the robbers and are appealing to the public to help with any information that may lead to arrest of the culprits.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the minibus which was dumped and abandoned at Kangamowa Village on the border with Ntchisi District